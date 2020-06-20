(WFSB) - In-person weekend services will commence once again for churches in the Hartford Archdiocese and Norwich Diocese.
Both announced Friday that in-person masses would resume beginning July 4.
Churches will continue to abide by the governor's executive orders and limit in-person masses to either 25% capacity or a maximum of 100 people, as well as adhere to social distancing guidelines and other health measures.
The Archdiocese of Hartford says that the exemption of Sunday masses will extend, for the time being, until September 6, while the Archdiocese of Norwich is exempting their parishioners from Sunday services until further notice.
Wayne Gignac, Communications Director for the Diocese of Norwich, stated that, due to some churches' limited spacing, parishioners are asked to attend a weekday mass instead of a weekend mass out of consideration for their fellow parishioners.
Parishes in the Diocese of Norwich are being encouraged to continue to live stream liturgies for those who are unable to attend
Those that are elderly, in vulnerable populations, care for the vulnerable, or are experiencing any symptoms of illnesses are asked to refrain from attending in-person services.
Parishioners are asked to consult their local parish's website, bulletins, and social media, or contact their parish office for the latest updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.