The Hartford Archdiocese said the names of ‘credibly accused’ clergy will be reviewed and released in January 2019.
The Most Reverend Leonard P. Blair issued a statement last Saturday following the recommendations of the Bishops’ National Review Board, that the Archdiocese of Hartford will release “the names of archdiocesan clergy who have been the object of lawsuits and legal settlements, or otherwise credibly accused.”
The Most Reverend Blair said he anticipates a further independent review of all clergy file dating back to 1953.
“Finally, the Archdiocese will be publishing the financial outlay that has been made as a result of the abuse of minors by clergy and the sources of these funds,” added the Most Reverend Blair.
The Most Reverend Blair closed his statement, adding there will be three masses scheduled in order to allow parishioners to remedy “this great scandal and tragedy that has seriously wounded so many people….”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.