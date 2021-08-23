EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It might be quiet it some parts of Connecticut Monday morning, but Henri isn’t done yet.
Flooding be an issue as the now tropical depression loops back into Connecticut.
River flooding in the greater Hartford area is a particular concern.
The rain isn't going anywhere, which could bring lots of problems around the Hockanum River if it continues to rise.
The river was high and fast on Monday morning.
It caused many problems on Sunday. Several people were stuck in a motel in Vernon.
Video taken by the Vernon Fire Department showed several cars that became stuck. Emergency personnel had to rush in after the drivers called for help.
According to a news release, it happened at a Motel 6 in Vernon on the Manchester line because the Hockanum River flooded the access road and the bridge that leads to the hotel.
Two cars were also disabled because the drivers drove into the water. No injuries were reported.
Channel 3’s meteorologists said this type of flooding could be seen Monday throughout the Hartford area as Henri loops back into the state.
Sunday, Eyewitness News spoke to AAA and one thing it warned was that people should “turn around and not drown” when they run into flooded roads.
It said many flood deaths happen in vehicles.
