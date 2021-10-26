WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – The greater Hartford area saw on and off rain all day long on Tuesday as a nor’easter swept across the region.
Along with the rain, many saw some light winds, leading to leaves coming down from the trees.
While the winds have been light for most of the day, they’re expected to pick up later Tuesday night, possibly up to 60mph in some parts of the state.
“I don’t like the winds. It will tear the trees down and then they’re will be power failure and stuff like that,” said Aspin Morgan, of Windsor Locks.
For others, it doesn’t bother them.
“I’m ok with it as long as it’s not flooding the house. It’s a day I don’t have to water,” said Annetta Troche, of Windsor.
In Manchester, the rain was heavier.
Ambassador Drive is still under construction after part of the road was washed away from Hurricane Henri two months ago.
“It’s been closed since the last storm, and been flooded out there after,” said Rich Calderone, of Manchester.
While the rain is expected to continue through Wednesday, many homeowners hope they don’t have to deal with flooding.
“We were wondering if they were going to flood since their house was built in the 1900’s so we were curious about that but no water yet,” Troche said on Tuesday.
