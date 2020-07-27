HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A heat advisory was issued for the entire state for both Monday and Tuesday.
Channel 3's meteorologists issued an Early Warning Weather Alert.
Meteorologist Melissa Cole said the state's fourth heat wave of the season became official shortly after 12 p.m. when temperatures in Windsor Locks surpassed 90 degrees.
She also said that temperature records could be in jeopardy.
Actual temperatures could rise to between 95 and 100 degrees.
"During these afternoons, heat indices will range between 95 and 105," Cole said.
The record high for the greater Hartford Area for July 27 is 96 degrees, which was set in 1964. As of 2 p.m. on Monday, that record was tied.
The record high for Bridgeport is 91 degrees, set in 2005.
"The chance for a shower or thunderstorm will remain low, due to the lack of substantial 'lifting' in the atmosphere," Cole said. "A frontal boundary across upstate New York will keep the threat for thunderstorms focused there."
Tuesday, the expected fourth day of the heat wave, could be the day the state sees some strong-to-severe storms.
"It will be partly sunny, hot and humid with highs in the middle 90s," Cole said
The chance for storms should come in the afternoon with the passage of a cold front.
We should see the fourth heat wave of the year wind down by Wednesday.
"Wednesday is shaping up to be pleasant day with mostly sunny skies, and highs in the upper 80s," Cole said.
Read the full technical discussion here.
