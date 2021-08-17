HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford Athletic fans will need to mask up indoors at Dillon Stadium going forward, regardless of vaccination status.
This announcement aligns with the city of Hartford's recently implemented indoor mask policy.
Fans and stadium personnel will be required to wear a mask at all times when in an indoor area at Dillon Stadium, including but not limited to the Brignole Vineyards Cantina and bathrooms.
"Hartford Athletic will continue to work closely with health experts and state and local government officials to maintain a safe and enjoyable gameday experience for fans, staff, and players," team officials said in a statement.
Those that are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear a face covering while in an outdoor setting.
