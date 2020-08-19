HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Hartford Athletic's match against the Philadelphia Union II scheduled for Wednesday night has been postponed.
According to the team, a person in the Union organization tested positive for COVID-19.
It said no positive tests were reported among the Athletic players and staff.
An update on tonight's match: pic.twitter.com/2jBD6cL7LA— Hartford Athletic (@hfdathletic) August 19, 2020
A rescheduling of the match, along with one from Aug. 9 that was postponed, will be announced as soon as they are available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.