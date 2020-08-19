Dillon Stadium Hartford Athletic

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Hartford Athletic's match against the Philadelphia Union II scheduled for Wednesday night has been postponed.

According to the team, a person in the Union organization tested positive for COVID-19.

It said no positive tests were reported among the Athletic players and staff.

A rescheduling of the match, along with one from Aug. 9 that was postponed, will be announced as soon as they are available.

