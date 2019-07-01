HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – After some delays, the first Hartford Athletic game at Dillon Stadium is set to be played July 13.
The community and local businesses are looking forward to it.
The city owns the park, and Dillon Stadium has had its ups and downs, but its next chapter is professional soccer.
Soccer fans are getting ready because in two weeks, Dillon Stadium is expected to have its first home game.
Construction crews have been working long hours for opening day. The 5,500-foot stadium will be the home turf for the Hartford Athletic.
“Once they get to the smaller stadium, the atmosphere will be better. I brought my daughter and she had a great time in the supporter section where they have chants and stuff,” said Anthony Gonsalves.
Anthony Gonsalves got to see some of the action. The team has been playing games at Rentschler Field in East Hartford until Dillon Stadium was finished.
Ethan Bosnyiak, who works at Hooker Brewery, says the stadium is an asset to the Sheldon Charter Oak neighborhood.
“Their first game ever here they packed the place out. A lot of really excited fans. I think it’s going to be a good place,” Bosnyiak said.
Getting to this point has been a challenge. Two former developers who promised to bring professional soccer were sent to prison after stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the city.
The stadium is in historic Colt Park and was built in the 1930s to be a resource for the community, and still is.
When the Hartford Athletic are not playing, it’s a place for adult soccer and high school teams.
The neighborhood is growing and with the Yard Goats playing on the north side of downtown, there’s more to do. There are several new businesses and new apartments in the area.
“I think there is something going on almost every night. Friday, Saturday, Sunday nights, I go to the Yard Goat’s games as well. It’s a good time,” said Scott Schwartz.
The first game at Dillon Stadium takes place Saturday, July 13 at 5 p.m. The season goes until October 19th.
There will also be concession stands, food trucks and possibly a beer garden at some point.
