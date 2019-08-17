HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The Hartford Athletic Soccer club is matched against the Puerto Rico National Team in Hartford on Sunday, and fans are pouring in to see the game.
Fans are lining up for the special match that combines a love for the sport while remembering those on the island who are still recovering from the devastation left from Hurricane Maria two years ago.
Channel 3 chatted with East Hartford resident, Juan Ortiz who came out early for the match.
“The community is coming together. Everybody is excited and it’s for a great cause,” said Ortiz.
Although both teams are vying for the win, together they’re lending a helping hand to Hurricane Maria relief efforts as a portion of the proceeds from the match will benefit the San Juan Center in Hartford.
“It’s actually pretty cool because you got the pride of the culture and also the pride of the team. The team is starting out and within the community one of their things was outreach to the community,” explained Ortiz.
Fans told Channel 3 this match sends a message of solidarity to those on the island who are still feeling the deadly hurricane’s lingering effects.
“We haven’t forgotten about those on the island and we haven’t forgotten about those who made Hartford their home after [Hurricane Maria] and there are many whose lives were uprooted and overturned who came to Hartford and we’re proud to be a welcoming city that stands together,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.
The Hartford Athletic Club is calling the match a friendly-international one as the two teams send a winning message.
For tickets to future games, click here.
