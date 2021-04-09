HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford Athletic announced on Friday that Dillon Stadium will be open to fans at 50 percent capacity for the upcoming season.
The 2021 season kicks off on May 15.
Hartford Athletic said it is working with city and state leaders to make sure safety measures are in place at home matches. A full list of protocols will be approved in the coming weeks.
"Last season, in partnership with City and State leaders, we demonstrated that fans could safely attend Hartford Athletic matches. We are thrilled to once again host our fans at Dillon Stadium in 2021,” said Hartford Athletic Chairman Bruce Mandell. “Thank you to all local and state government officials who approved an increase in attendance and continue to put trust in us to keep our fans safe. Coach Watling, our players, and our entire organization cannot wait to open the doors for our regular season home opener on May 15th.”
Fans can purchase single game tickets now.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.