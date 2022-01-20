(WFSB) – A Hartford home health company is going door-to-door giving people their booster shots.
The business administered thousands of vaccines during the past year, and now they’re expanding.
Harriott Home Health provides vaccines for anyone who can’t leave their home.
They recently expanded, and now serve cities outside of Hartford.
Amaris Morales is a part of a team of nurses moving the needle to get people vaccinated and boosted.
Instead of people coming to her, she packs her bags every day and meets people where they’re at.
“I love it. It’s a great experience,” said Amaris Morales, Licensed Practical Nurse at Harriott Home Health.
Morales works for Harriott Home Health Services, a licensed Hartford-based agency that provides in-home medical care.
The agency has a partnership with the Department of Public Health to administer vaccines to residents in the comfort of their home.
“We realized quickly that there would be a group of people that would not be able to easily access clinics and mass vaccine sites and that would be our folks with disabilities or a hardship just to leave home,” said Sasa Harriott, Owner and Administrator of Harriott Home Health Services.
Caregivers also qualify for vaccine services, and you don’t need insurance.
The team works daily to make house calls, and now they’re delivering vaccines to more than a dozen cities.
“We know that until everyone everywhere has access to a vaccine, this pandemic is not going to end,” Harriott said.
During visits, Morales says she also educates people about the vaccine and encourages family members to get it.
“Definitely if you’re not doing it for yourself, do it for someone else,” Morales said.
Morales visited Mary Hampton, who is getting her booster shot.
Hampton was excited to get her booster, and says her family told her about Harriott Home Health Services.
“I was really scared of you know, not having all my shots,” Hampton said. “I just want to say thank God y’all came out to give me my shot. It’s a blessing.”
For more information on Harriott Home Health Services, click here.
