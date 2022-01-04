UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) – The Hartford Boat Show at Mohegan Sun set for January 20-23 has been canceled over COVID concerns, officials announced Tuesday.
The announcement was made by the Connecticut Marine Trades Association (CMTA).
Officials say there are no plans to reschedule the event and the CMTA is already planning the 2023 Hartford Boat Show.
“We are greatly disappointed to have had to make this decision,” said Bob Petzold, Committee Chairperson of the boat show. “However, with the rising number of COVID infections in the Northeast and across the nation, the safety of our exhibitors and the general public are what is most important right now.”
Those who bought their tickets online at https://hartfordboatshow.com/ will be reimbursed, officials said.
Anyone with questions is asked to contact CMTA at contact@ctmarinetrades.org or 860-767-2645.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.