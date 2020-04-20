HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – While small businesses are struggling to stay afloat during COVID-19, a Hartford brewery is opening their business for the first time.
After months and months in the making, the owners of Phantom Brewing in Hartford have been anxiously waiting to open their doors.
“We really wanted to keep on our spring 2020 opening schedule. We had all the ingredients. We put five batches in the tank, and we thought about delays and it just didn’t make sense,” said Jon Patrei, Phantom Brewing.
Jon Patrei and his business partner also own a home brew store on Murphy Road. The Phantom Brewington taproom is now in the front of the store.
Channel 3 talked with the owners while construction was underway during a Something’s Brewing segment in October 2019.
“The bills still have to be paid. The rent has to be paid and we are very excited about the beers we brewed for this opening,” Patrei said.
Phantom Brewing will have it’s grand opening this weekend, but it will be a little different. No one will be allowed inside. Beers to-go will be offered instead.
“People are really out there helping these breweries out. They’re out there, been supporting these places, taking deliveries, some are offering delivery in the areas,” Patrei said.
Phantom Brewing will officially be open on Saturday. You’ll have to pre-order on their website, but curbside pickup will be available outside the brewery.
“Drivers will pull up. We will have their order ready on the table, no contact pick-up of your beer, Patrei said.
While opening this way wasn’t the plan, the owners say they’re excited the day has come.
