HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The National Retail Federation says more than 160 million people are ready to shop over this Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
Right in the middle of this five-day shopping frenzy is Small Business Saturday.
Signs are up in downtown Hartford to show love, shop small.
Hartford Prints is one of 24 retailers and restaurants excited for Small Business Saturday.
“Small Business Saturday is our biggest day of the year. We get to see all of our customers in one day and really just kick off the holiday season it’s around thanksgiving so it’s a time to be thankful and give back and celebrate small,” said Rory Gale of Hartford Prints.
Rory Gale and her sisters started Hartford Prints just over a decade ago and sell handmade and homegrown goods.
This is their fifth year with a brick and mortar store in the capital city.
They expect 300 customers to walk through and shop on Saturday.
“You know what’s refreshing, our customers are anti all of that, anti-big box stores, anti-Black Friday, they are the people that truly understand the importance of small business,” said Gale.
Stackpole Moore Tryon is a clothing retailer for men and women in Hartford.
The corner store will serve as the official welcome station for Saturday, with free hot chocolate, coffee pie and gifts while they last.
The owner Ronald Morneault was raised in Hartford and has been actively involved in the city for decades.
“People think there aren’t that many businesses that are independent here. They are the ones that made it are all independent,” said Morneault.
The small businesses are offering promotions, parking is free at the city lot on main street by Trumbull Street and Winterfest will have launched the day before.
The mayor says those are just a few of the reasons to come out and shop small.
“You can do some free ice skating with the family at Bushnell Park, you can go down to the carousel and you can shop at any one of the 24 great small businesses all around downtown that are offering holiday promotion this Saturday,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.
