HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Monday may be Columbus Day in most Connecticut communities, but in Hartford the city is celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
People have very different viewpoints of the controversial change.
Monday on Columbus green in Hartford, a pedestal remained statueless.
Last summer the Christopher Columbus monument that stood there for nearly 100 years was pulled down by a city work crew in about two hours.
“What they did is totally political in my view,” said Quintino Cianfaglione, Connecticut’s honorary Consul of Italy. “It shouldn’t be political.”
Cianfaglione believes the statue removal paved the way for the change. Hartford's City Council voted on Sept. 27 to stop honoring Columbus Day last month because of his legacy of mistreatment of Native Americans and instead celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
“That was frustrating, insulting and something they should have never done without consulting the Italian community who create a lot in the city and in the State of Connecticut,” Cianfaglione said.
Cianfaglione admitted that Columbus made mistakes but feels people should still celebrate his arrival because of what it meant.
However, others Channel 3 spoke with in Hartford agreed with the council's change.
“I think it’s much more inclusive,” said Stacy. “It tells the truth of where we are really at and it’s a reminder of how we held up people who might not have done really good things.”
Stacey, who didn't want Channel 3 to use her last name, said she believes changing the holiday won’t completely erase Columbus’s legacy; but hopefully, it will add context to it.
“I think it still needs to be talked about and can be part of the lesson, but I don’t think that keeping Columbus only in such high regard is the way to go,” she said.
Cianfaglione disagreed and argued that if the holiday needs to be changed, it should be done in a way that still honors Italians and Italian Americans. His idea would be to honor America’s namesake.
“I would suggest those that want to make the change to call it ‘America Vespucci holiday and Columbus discovery.” That’s it,” he said.
City officials, though, said that’s unlikely to happen.
Indigenous Peoples' Day will be recognized on the second Monday of October.
"I’m glad to see all of us recognizing the historical realities and trying to take a step in the right direction in terms of how we interact with the history of our country and our city,” said Councilman Joshua Michtom during the meeting.
