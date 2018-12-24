HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – It’s the night before Christmas and there is a concerted effort to make sure no one in the capital city goes hungry tomorrow.
Big names like Capital Grille, Red Lobster and more are working at Faith Congregational Church to serve meals this Christmas Eve.
Shanoah Outlaw has been going since the Hartford Rescue Mission started hosting the dinners in 2004.
“It’s like a family, your family away from home,” said Outlaw.
Guests were offered Chick-Fil-A salads, potatoes from Capital Grille, rolls from Red Lobster and fried chicken from KFC, all donated by these local chains.
“It’s a personal contact, we look people in the eye, ask them how they’re doing and we try to build relationships,” said Reverend Gregg Woods, the Hartford Rescue Mission’s executive director.
Joanna Iovino has been going for a few weeks, but she says it’s not because of the necessity of food or clothes. She wants companionship.
“Everyone talks about providing dinner for the homeless or hungry, but there’s a lot of us who are really lonely.”
Iovino said the dinners help those who are alone during the holidays. “It’s like having a family dinner. We have conversations, we have friendships develop.
If you’d like to help put tomorrow or if you’d like to sit and get a meal, the rescue mission will be holding its annual Christmas breakfast at Faith Congregational Church at 2030 Main Street in Hartford.
The breakfast starts at 8 a.m. and is open to everyone.
For more information and to donate, visit www.hartfordrescuemission.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.