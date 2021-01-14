HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Sunday tradition for a downtown Hartford church is canceled this weekend.
The church is canceling its weekly food pantry because of the warning of potential armed protests.
Emanuel Lutheran Church is right across the street from the Legislative Office Building. With the potential for protests this weekend, the pastor says she doesn’t want to put anyone in harms way.
“Our mission focus is in the city for good,” said Pastor Paula Mehmel.
That mission resonates on Sundays for Emanuel Lutheran Church when they give out bags of food to hundreds of people.
Pastor Paula Mehmel says since the pandemic started, the need is even greater.
“It went up twelve-fold since it started,” Mehmel said.
That’s why she was do disappointed when she decided to cancel this Sunday’s giveaway due to the potential protests that may be happening outside the capitol building.
Mehmel says they often see protests right across the street.
“I’m thinking we have a large group here that come on foot on Sunday morning and that may not be a good idea,” Mehmel said.
The church will be closed from Jan. 17 through Jan. 20, but Beth El Congregation in West Hartford offered to help them deliver the normal pantry baskets to people who need it.
“Those who really need it and want it will be able to get the food,” Mehmel said.
They’ll be reaching out to those people and delivering this weekend.
