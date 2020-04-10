HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Many people have had to scramble to make ends meet during the coronavirus pandemic, with unemployment numbers reaching historic levels.
In Hartford, three churches are stepping up to fill that void.
The churches initially saw it as their mission to help those in need, but they also quickly realized they could be a resource for information and for hope.
“People are hurting, and people really don't know what to do right now,” said Rev. Marichal Monts, pastor of Citadel of Love.
Efforts to contain the coronavirus have hurt millions financially. Efforts to contain the spread have led to an unprecedented spike in unemployment.
That pain is felt even more in places like Hartford’s north end, where poverty rate is nearly five times the state average.
“This is what we do all the time, but under these circumstances there's a greater need,” Monts said.
Citadel of Love, Mount Olive Ministries, and Phillips Metropolitan CME started working together to hand out meals to those in need.
“I’ve got to tell you, every day we provide 175 meals, hot meals to individuals, and the food is almost gone within five minutes,” said Democratic State Rep. Brandon McGee.
The meals are given out each day at 6 p.m., including Sundays, and the site rotates between each church. The organizers decided to focus on dinner because schools provide breakfast and lunch to children.
“We're not just talking about people who are just saying I’m hungry, these are families coming out,” McGee said.
However, it's become about more than just the meals. The distributions have also provided the chance to educate people on best practices in containing the spread of COVID-19.
“We're trying to practice social distancing, while also being able to provide food and resources,” said Rev. Jeremy L. Williams, of Phillips Metropolitan CME.
The pastors say they also wanted to provide hope, letting the community know we'll get through this.
The churches have support from both Freshpoint and FoodShare, but they're also asking for help from the public in the form of donations.
