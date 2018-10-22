HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The city of Hartford has approved to raise the minimum age to purchase tobacco.
The age was raised from 18 to 21.
To buy tobacco products in the city, you will need an ID that proves you are at
On Monday night, the city council voted to pass a proposal that would ban selling or distributing nicotine products to anyone under the age of 21.
That includes things like cigarettes, vaping, chewing tobacco, and e-cigs.
It was a unanimous vote or 9-0.
Last week, the American Lung and Heart Association attended a meeting supporting the plan.
Council member Larry Deutch who proposed the bill says the city needs to take steps to protect young people from the dangers of tobacco and nicotine.
“I think it’ll make a difference because it will cut down the access that young people have especially between 18 and 21 which is when they’ll likely get addicted,” said Deutsch.
If the proposal is approved would go into effect immediately, but the city couldn’t enforce it for six months.
