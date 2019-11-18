HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Winter is on our doorstep and leaders in Hartford are examining how they can better protect the most vulnerable in their community.
This time next month, just walking around the streets of Hartford will be very cold, which will be very difficult for the homeless.
That’s why city leaders feel like they need to look at better ways to protect them.
Pamela Mitchell sat among the leaders during a meeting on Monday night. She has been homeless since March, and every day brings new challenges and emotions.
“There’s sadness and denial and anger, and sometimes you lose hope,” Mitchell said.
Life becomes even more difficult when the temperatures drop, which is why Mitchell attended the Health and Human Services meeting.
The meeting was held to raise concerns about the city’s warming center.
Mitchell was intrigued to learn that city council members are considering a plan to transform the way Hartford protects homeless people from the cold.
“Every city has this issue, but we need to do better,” said Larry Deutsch, Hartford City Council member.
Councilman Larry Deutsch wants to close the warming center at William Ware where people can escape the cold, but are only given chairs, so sleeping is difficult.
He instead wants to open a warming shelter with cots, food, and showers.
There are challenges with the plan. Deutsch says it would cost at least $200,000 and some critics say that estimate is low.
It’s also unclear where the shelter would be located, plus some homeless advocates argue warming center shouldn’t offer cots.
They argue the “chair system” is more likely to inspire homeless men and women to seek out housing or at least a bed in a permanent shelter.
“This is no way to treat people who happen to be homeless,” Deutsch said.
The proposal got out of committee on Monday night and next, it will come before the entire council.
Eventually, the mayor would make the decision about whether to take the money out of the general fund.
