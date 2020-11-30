HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Some Hartford city councilors are calling for a state shutdown due to the increase in coronavirus numbers.
They want the state to pick up the tab.
Two Hartford city councilors want to dip into the state’s $3 billion rainy day fund to pay residents so they can stay home to stop the spread.
“It’s only going to get worse. We are in code red when it comes to the numbers that are increasing every day because of the coronavirus,” said Wildaliz Bermudez, Hartford City Councilor.
A month-long state shutdown is what the city council members are proposing.
“In CT we have the resources, we have a rainy-day fund, the governor has powers and we are in a position to support people financially and do a full shut down,” said Josh Mitchtom, Hartford City Councilor.
They want the state to fall back to when the pandemic started, so a lot would shut down, including gyms, restaurants, bars, hair and nail salons, and some retail stores.
They way the governor to impost strict travel and they’re also looking for the governor to negotiate with the state’s larger companies so their employees will still be paid.
The councilors think state employees should still be paid too.
For every adult who is without an income, the council members say they should get paid $2,000.
All of this money would come from the rainy-day fund.
“The rainy-day fund is there for a reason and this is a pandemic we are in, so perfect time,” Mitchcom said.
They want the shutdown to start immediately.
“I think we need to start building the local coalitions that will pressure state leader to take immediate action,” Mitchcom said.
Mitchcom says he talked to Hartford’s mayor about this informally but will bring this up again.
Channel 3 reached out to the mayor’s office and governor’s office, but they have not released a comment.
3billion~ /3.57million... = 840/person... and you want to shutdown the state for a month and pay everyone 2k that has no income? Where's your other several billion going to come from for that? And you'll have over depleted the rainy day budget and then be crying we have nothing left to perform emergency repairs to roadways and bridges that exceeds the budgetary allowances of a normal year...
In 2018, Connecticut had a population of 3.57M people with a median age of 41.1 and a median household income of $76,348. Between 2017 and 2018 the population of Connecticut declined from 3.59M to 3.57M, a -0.433% decrease and its median household income grew from $74,168 to $76,348, a 2.94% increase.
