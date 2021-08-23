HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - City councilors in Hartford are open to the idea of permanently shutting down Brainard Airport.
During their monthly meeting in August, councilors noted that they would like to see the 201 acres of land owned by the CT Airport Authority be redeveloped in a way that would benefit both residents and the city.
City councilor James Sanchez noted during the meeting that the area could be developed for retail and residential use, leading to possibly hundreds if not thousands of new jobs.
The redeveloped area would also serve as fresh tax revenue for the city.
According to the Connecticut Airport Authority, the airport, which has been operational since the 1920s, is also home to the Connecticut Aero Tech School, which is a part of the state's technical high school system.
