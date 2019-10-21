HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – As doctors continue to research the harmful effects of vaping, some Hartford city leaders want to take a big step towards getting rid of all e-cigarettes and vaping products.
Massachusetts just banned the sale of vaping products statewide and some Hartford leaders want to do the exact same thing in Connecticut’s capital city.
The vaping products under the glass at Hartford Vape ‘N Smoke have become part of a hot button political issue, but for the store’s owner, Mohammad Azad Abdul Daffor, they’re still just the tools he uses to pay his mortgage.
Daffor says his revenue is shrinking by the day. He claims media reports of the 30 deaths related to vaping nationwide, including one in Connecticut, have severely impacted his business.
“I lost a lot of customers. I’ve been struggling for months now. It’s not even confirmed what’s the cause or anything and I lost many customers because of it,” Daffor said.
Change that could impact Daffor may be on the horizon.
Hartford Councilman Larry Deutsch has proposed banning the sale of all vaping products and equipment within the city limits.
“With the vaping and e-cigarettes, people thing it’s safe. It is not safe because of all the differences you would still wind up in the hospital,” Deutsch said.
Daffor argues the ban is overly sever and would be toothless because people could just go across city lines to buy vaping products. He claims his business is the only vape shop in Hartford, but the ban would destroy it.
Deutsch says he hopes the state eventually follows Hartford’s lead and understands the ban would hurt some businesses, but as a pediatrician, he says the public health concern must outweigh everything else.
“The Academy of Pediatrics, the American Lung Association, they all say just don’t do it. And so, we can’t slap people on the hand if they do it, but we have ways to limit it,” Deutsch said.
The ban would only impact sales of vaping products, not vaping itself.
The City Council would have to approve the ban before it became a law.
