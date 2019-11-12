HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – As temperatures keeps dropping, there is growing concern about the homeless finding somewhere warm to spend the night.
The public made their concerns clear at a Hartford City Council meeting on Tuesday night.
Many who spoke at the city council meeting feel there needs to be more permanent ways to help the homeless populations in Hartford.
Logan Singerman is the director of outreach for the Center Church in Hartford. He wants the city to find more humane spaces for those who are homeless.
“Instead of people being in chairs all night with the lights on, where if you have medical conditions your feet could swell, there could be space for people to lie down, get a night’s sleep,” Singerman said.
In the past, Willie Ware Community Center in Hartford’s north end served as a warming center, but it had to be closed for repairs.
On Tuesday, the Arroyo Center opened as an overnight warming center.
“Just on our church steps, we’ve gone from zero or one to 10 every night for the last two months,” Singerman said.
As of January 2018, Connecticut had an estimated 3,976 people experiencing homelessness on any given day, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
More than 550 of those are from family households, 190 are veterans, 187 are young adults, and more than 340 are chronically homeless.
One third of people who used warming centers last year came from outside of Hartford. That’s why the city council says surrounding suburban towns need to help out more.
“Homelessness is part of any city, sad to say, and so the whole state needs to help. The wealthy towns and cities as well as a city like Hartford,” said Larry Deutsch, Hartford City Council member.
With temperatures turning dangerously cold, many are hoping more long-term solutions can be worked out.
The overnight warming center at Arroyo on Pope Park Drive will be open 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. until Saturday.
A permanent warning center has not yet been announced. The city says that usually opens in December.
