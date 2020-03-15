HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Mayor Luke Bronin announced that Hartford city offices will be closed Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17 as the city prepares to provide modified, limited services.
Officials say the city will begin operating with limited functions on Wednesday, March 18. They will continue for an indefinite period of time.
The city will reassess after two weeks, officials said.
“We need to do everything we can to limit community spread of coronavirus and keep our employees and the public safe,” Mayor Bronin said.
"When we reopen on Wednesday, we will be offering modified, limited services to the public, though all public safety services and basic public works functions will continue. We will use the next two days to ensure employees are fully set up to work remotely, and we will have an update with details about the modified, limited functions we will continue to offer by Tuesday.”
