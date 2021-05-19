HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - City and school officials in Hartford gave an update on efforts to vaccinate Hartford Public Schools students against COVID-19.
Mayor Luke Bronin, superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez and health director Liany Arroyo held a news conference for Wednesday morning.
It happened at 10:15 a.m. outside of Hartford City Hall.
The City of Hartford's Department of Health and Human Services said it would be holding on-site clinics at several Hartford Public Schools this week.
The school system is also transporting students across the district to the clinics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.