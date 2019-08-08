HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- On Thursday, Hartford’s mayor announced that the city has been cleared to move forward with the embattled downtown project.
A press release said a judge ruled that the DoNo project can go forward with development around Dunkin Donuts Park.
In the decision, the judge wrote “the evidence at the hearing on the issue now before the court showed the clouds over the city may be lifting a bit… It is about momentum.” He continued to say “The court finds Hartford and the public interest in its solvency and success in general weigh heavily in favor of granting the city the relief it requests.”
The area has been at the center of controversy and lawsuits.
Just last month, a jury agreed that Hartford acted correctly when it fired the developers of Dunkin Donuts Park.
The city fired Centerplan Construction and DoNo Hartford after they missed their deadline to complete the baseball stadium.
Centerplan and DoNo Hartford argue they were wrongfully terminated from the stadium development and filed a lawsuit against the city, saying Hartford violated its contract.
That verdict wrapped up a five-week trial, but it also brought a years-long saga to an end.
