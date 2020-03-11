HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The city of Hartford has announced they are temporarily closing senior centers due to the elevated risk of the coronavirus.
On Wednesday, officials said the four senior centers in the city will be closed until further notice. The city is working to ensure meal delivery to seniors who eat the senior center.
In addition, daytime recreation for adults at the two recreation centers will be suspended until Monday, March 16.
Both of these measures will be reevaluated after two weeks, according to officials.
“Our senior centers are important places for residents to gather and stay active,” said Mayor Luke Bronin. “We are taking this proactive measure to reduce the risk that coronavirus spreads among our senior citizens, who we know are at greater risk if exposed to the new coronavirus. Even though there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Hartford region yet, the safety and well-being of our seniors is paramount, and all of the expert guidance tells us that it’s better to act early and take precautions.”
Anyone concerned they have symptoms of COVID-19 should call Hartford Healthcare’s hotline at 860-972-8100.
You know it’s serious when the seniors can’t go to bingo.
