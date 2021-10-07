Hartford coffee shop also creates spaces for communities of color in capital city

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A new coffee shop recently opened its doors in Hartford.
Semilla Cafe and Studio isn’t just serving coffee. The new business is also creating spaces for communities of color in the capital city.
Whether you prefer your coffee hot or iced, Semilla Cafe and Studio is one of the newest places you can grab your morning cup of joe in Hartford.
“They have one of the best café con leche around,” said David Elliott, of Hartford.
The coconut lattes are also a hit.
Semilla Cafe opened up on Main Street just a few weeks ago.
“It’s been a really beautiful ride. Everyone loves the space,” said Elijah Hilliman, co-owner of Semilla Cafe and Studio.
Hilliman has always been passionate about coffee.
He and his business partner wanted to increase diversity in the coffee industry.
So, they created this new neighborhood living room, celebrating black and brown cultures through coffee.
“Young talented black, brown, queer people will leave the city to go to Boston or New York, simply because they’re not given enough resources to create here,” Hilliman said.
That’s where the studio aspect also comes in to play.
Inside the hybrid cafe you’ll find a pop-up event space featuring records, a DJ booth, and clothing.
“As Hartford continues to grow, we need to keep in mind and center black spaces, black and brown people,” Hilliman said.
It’s something those who live in the capital city are happy to see.
“There’s something so beautiful about seeing the people you love follow their dreams and then create a space that gives back to the community and people,” said Andrea Cortez, of Hartford.
“It’s showing a lot of people that grew up here that they can actually start the businesses here themselves. That we don’t have to have big companies come in here and do it and it’s nice and I think people are drawn to that,” said Logan Carruba, of Hartford.
Going forward, the black owned business will continue hosting events with DJs and music, so people can gather in a special space and connect through coffee.
Semilla Cafe will be hosting its ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday at 12 p.m.
