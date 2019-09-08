HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Dozens came together on Sunday afternoon to support a Hartford family of a teen who was shot and killed in Hartford.
Police said 17-year-old Usher Hanns was one of four victims in a shooting on Edgewood Street last week when he was shot in the head. Police said Hanns later died.
Channel 3 spoke with his mother, Georgiann James at the vigil organized for him by Mothers United Against Violence, a community non-profit.
“My son was a good son,” said James.
Organizer Reverend Henry Brown said he is tired of hearing about shootings that take Hartford community young people.
“We don’t want to do vigils. We tell people, we don’t want you to be a part of this exclusive club,” said Reverend Brown.
Channel 3 learned Hanns played drums in Hartford’s Proud Drill Drum and Dance Corp. as a young boy. The drumline played for Hanns at the vigil.
But in later years, Reverend Brown said Hanns found trouble and tried to turn his life around.
Hartford Police have not released information on what led to the shooting but responded to the scene after a Shot Spotter detected 12 rounds fired.
“Usher was good son. He made me smile. He was smiling. He always made me smile. He’s a joyful kid,” said James.
