HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- While many are seeking shelter from the sun, at least 30,000 in Hartford are going to be basking in it.
On Friday night, Florida Georgia Line is playing a sold-out show at Hartford’s Xfinity Theatre.
The Xfinity Theatre was ready for sweltering conditions, as the hot weather has been forcing them to do things differently.
For example, they’ve set up misting stations to help folks keep cool.
The outdoor venue is pulling out all the stops, as they prepare to keep the capacity crowd cool in these dangerously hot conditions.
“We’re expanding access to water,” said John Huff, general manager of Xfinity Theatre.
Hydration in these conditions is so important and that’s taking center stage at the Xfinity.
As soon as they walk in, concertgoers can stand under this misting station. More are posted up in other areas.
Four large fans were installed over the winter and for the tens of thousands with lawn seats, there will be temporary pavilion access to cool down.
Officials also said AMR is staffed for a sold-out show, and while the exact number of crews aren’t being shared, they will be roaming and helping tailgaters.
“AMR covers inside and outside, so if anyone needs help they can call, and AMR is quick to help them,” Huff said.
The bottled water policy has also changed for the weekend. As long as they’re sealed, people can bring in as much water as they’d like, and refill at these free water stations throughout the night.
The dangerously humid and hot temperatures will be the backdrop for the show tonight and of course, there will be booze.
Nutritionist Hunter Bahre said that’s a dangerous combo because it leads to rapid dehydration, and a nastier hangover.
“Alcohol actually draws water out of your cells,” Bahre said.
To avoid needing medical attention, Bahre said make sure you start drinking water early and eat whole foods like oats and vegetables like broccoli and potatoes which will help soak up the alcohol.
