HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A countdown is underway for restaurants in the state.
In just 19 days, they’ll be allowed to open, but only for outdoor dining.
While most owners say it’s a step in the right direction, it’s still not enough.
The pandemic hit the restaurant industry hard.
Although they’re ready to reopen, there’s still some hesitation from every corner. First, are customers ready to dine out again? Second, some restaurants say outdoor dining and takeout aren’t enough.
There could be a solution coming for restaurants in Hartford.
The Connecticut Restaurant Association believes the time to fully open restaurants might be closed than Governor Ned Lamont’s timeline.
“You have to be concerned about weather. You can’t define all of your service to outside if you’re calling in staff and trying to make food and all of a sudden it rains a heavy downpour, where do those customers go,” said Scott Dolch, CT Restaurant Association.
Knowing not every restaurant has the luxury of featuring an outdoor patio, those without them might be left behind after patiently waiting.
In West Hartford, the mayor said it’s open to the idea of adding and expanding outdoor seating, perhaps taking up sidewalks and streets.
Hartford’s Planning and Zoning Commission is looking to lead the way to permanently change regulations.
“This is for any restaurant that has a patch of land that they can put an outdoor café on. If you have one now, great. You may be able to expand it. If you don’t have one, you’re going to be able to have one,” said Sara Bronin, Hartford Planning and Zoning Commission.
The commission will review the proposal on May 26. It believes the idea will get the vote.
While increased seating is a big boost, restaurateurs believe they’ve proven they can keep their employees and customers safe during the last six weeks while rapidly adapting to the challenges.
