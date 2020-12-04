HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - We’re getting a look at what it takes to find people who’ve been exposed to COVID-19.
As the state’s positivity rate climbs, contact tracing is only revving up.
In Hartford, we’re learning contact tracers are presented with unique challenges as it buckles down for the state’s surge in cases.
While cases soar in Connecticut, Hartford is considered a high risk area.
Many residents consider themselves essential workers while living in multigenerational homes.
Liany Arroyo is the Hartford Department of Health and Human Services director.
She says her contact tracing team is better prepared this time than the Spring.
"We were sort of, as people like to say, building the plane while flying it, because everything came on really quickly," Arroyo tells us.
She’s talking about the evolution of contact tracing.
"People are actually [picking up the phone]," Jessica Fourquet of the Department of Health and Human Services stated.
The department’s epidemiologist and contact tracer overseer, Jessica Fourquet, says they’re having detailed interviews with callers about their whereabouts during their infectious period.
In those conversations, the department sometimes learns why people may object to a quarantine, because they’re the financial provider.
That’s when contact tracers intervene.
"It can be cash assistance with gift cards. It can be rental assistance if needed. There’s all sorts of programs. We’ve delivered food. We’ve picked up medications," continued Arroyo.
The department say there’s stigma attached to catching COVID-19 and being exposed to it, but through education, they’re hoping people will understand how to protect their families better.
The tireless work does follow the tracers home.
"It’s really hard to not think about it, because we’re worried about the health of everyone in Hartford and those who are coming here," added Fourquet.
Hartford Public Health officials say they’re training more people in how to contact trace, but believe they may need more, including those who speak Spanish and are young, to be able to better relate to the callers.
