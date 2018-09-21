HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal hit and run accident Sept. 5.
On Friday, Sept. 21 an arrest warrant for Kayvon Cook, 24 was obtained from the Hartford Superior Court, charging him with evading responsibility with serious physical injury, reckless driving, operation with a suspended license and false statement.
When officers arrived on scene, they located a female victim in the roadway suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Responding officers learned that the vehicle that struck the pedestrian, a white sedan, fled the crash scene westbound on Albany Avenue.
The victim, later identified as Chante Tucker, was transported by ambulance to Saint Francis Hospital for medical treatment.
A crime scene was established, and Detectives from the Crime Scene Division assumed control of the investigation.
Based on video footage of the incident obtained from Capitol City Command Center (C4) cameras, a specific make and model of the suspect vehicle was developed. This information was provided to area law enforcement personnel.
On Sept. 06 at approximately 8:35 a.m. Tucker succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at Saint Francis Hospital
On Thursday, September 06, 2018, at approximately 10 a.m., the suspect vehicle involved in the hit-and-run was located by a Hartford police officer. The vehicle, a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu, was seized as evidence and secured for forensic processing.
Additional investigative steps led to the identification of the vehicle’s occupants, including the operator, identified as 24-year-old Kayvon Cook
Cook was later taken into custody by personnel from the Crime Scene Division without incident.
Cook was transported to the Hartford Police Detention Division for processing and held on a $100,000 judge set bond.
Additional charges are pending a final determination of manner and cause of death by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
