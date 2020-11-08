HARTFORD (WFSB) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting Sunday.
According to police, a man was shot and killed in the area of 16 McKinley Street.
Detectives from the Major Crimes Division are on scene and investigating.
Anyone with information can call 860-722-TIPS (8477).
Stay with Eyewitness News for more information as soon as it becomes available.
