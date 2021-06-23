GENERIC: police, crime scene tape

HARTFORD (WFSB) - Police are investigating after a woman was found suffering from gunshot wounds on Ward Street Wednesday. 

According to police, officers responded following a Shot Spotter activation in the area of 88 Ward Street. 

When officers responded, the found the 19-year-old woman. She was transported to Hartford Hospital and is listed in critical condition. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 860-722-8477. 

