HARTFORD (WFSB) - Hartford police defectives arrested two men in the city's south end Tuesday.
According to police, detectives were conducting surveillance in the south district. While investigating, officers found an occupied reported stolen vehicle.
Detectives radioed for patrol units to assist and conducted a motor vehicle stop in the area of Washington Street and New Britain Avenue.
Officers stopped the vehicle without incident and took the occupants into custody.
Police arrested the driver, 38-year-old Miguel Angel Garcia and charged him with first-degree larceny, operating with a suspended license, misuse of a registration and a traffic light violation.
Police arrested the passenger, Jose Luis Colon, 41-year-old Jose Luis Colon and charged him with weapons in a motor vehicle, possession of a pistol without a permit and possession of narcotics.
