HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The main headquarters for a popular Connecticut newspaper is permanently closing its doors.
Tribune Publishing made the announcement Friday afternoon.
In an email to Courant staff, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief Andrew Julien said:
“This is a decision about real estate needs amid a difficult and challenging time on both the public health and economic fronts. It won’t change the essence of what we do: Delivering the high-impact journalism readers have come to expect from the Courant and crafting creative solutions that meet the needs of our advertising partners.”
Right now an unspecified number of employees are currently working remotely.
The building at 285 Broad Street will be officially closed as of December 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.