HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Newspapers, including the Hartford Courant, owned by Tribune Publishing are weighing in after the company was bought by Alden Global Capital.
In a joint statement, the newspaper guilds said:
"...Tribune Publishing shareholders voted to put profit and greed over local news in our country.
While we are saddened by the turn of events, we know that our work over the past year — to build allies in the community and to raise awareness about Alden — is not in vain. Those allies will support us as we fight against Alden to protect local news and the cuts that they will inevitably try to make.
We stand ready, willing and able to fight."
Tribune Publishing announced the sale on Friday.
The deal is expected to be finalized by May 25.
"Today's results represent an important milestone in completing the transaction, and we appreciate the strong support we received from Tribune stockholders," Philip Franklin, Chairman of the Board and a member of the special committee, said in a statement.
A little over eighty percent of non-Alden stockholders voted to approve the merger.
Under the terms of the merger agreement, affiliates of Alden will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Tribune stock that aren't already owned by Alden.
Upon completion of the deal, Tribune will become a privately held company and its common stock won't be listed on any public market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.