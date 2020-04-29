HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Safety was the focus of a news conference by Hartford officials on Tuesday.
In addition to announcing a slight decrease in coronavirus hospitalizations, Mayor Luke Bronin said they're cracking down on illegal ATV usage in the city.
Bronin said parks remain open so people can go for a walk and get some fresh air during the pandemic.
However, he and Lt. Paul Cicero of the Hartford Police Department said ATV usage in those parks will not be tolerated.
”We have a lot of folks that are enjoying parks in the right way [by] taking walks [and] keeping physically distant, spread out throughout the parks," Bronin said. "In this situation, these ATVs and dirt bikes are even more dangerous.”
Bronin said the number of cases where illegal ATVs and dirt bikes were used has increased.
The city crushed more than 30 of the vehicles on Tuesday during a news conference at Corona's Auto Parts. The vehicles had been seized by police.
Cicero said the vehicles have no place in the city.
“We don’t want to do this," Cicero said. "We don’t want to take these off the streets. We don’t want to crush the property, but we see no choice in this.”
The city said it received permission and followed legal proceedings in order to destroy the ATVs and dirt bikes.
Police also said they put a lot of thought into auctioning them off; however, they decided not to due to a lot of them being in disrepair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.