HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) –
On Wednesday, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced a dedicated phone and text message line to report fireworks.
Residents in Hartford will be able to use this line to report illegal fireworks in the city.
Neighborhood fireworks more than just annoying for people in cities and towns across the state
Bronin said the fireworks are dangerous, extremely loud, and keeping families awake.
The city is dedicating officers overnight to respond to fireworks calls and complaints.
Bronin says resident should report the fireworks in a timely manner with as much detail about where they are happening as possible.
“We have all seen and heard fireworks going off throughout our city, night after night, at an unprecedented level,” said Mayor Luke Bronin. “This appears to be a problem across the State and the broader New England region, but it is clear that this has become one of the most significant quality of life issues for residents in every neighborhood over the past few weeks. We are asking residents to use these dedicated call and text reporting lines to give us specific information about where fireworks are being set off – not just that they see fireworks in the air. Given the volume of fireworks we are seeing, it will not be possible to respond to every call in time, but we are dedicating resources to help us address this serious issue.”
Residents can call 860-757-0000 or text 860-294-8233 to report the fireworks.
