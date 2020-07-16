HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A Hartford Police Department detective has been disciplined after abandoning his duties to confront two Black high school students at his home in West Hartford.
Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody released a statement on Thursday saying the department is imposed a 10-day suspension on the detective.
The statement went into detail about the alleged incident that occurred on August 26, 2019.
It was revealed that two Conard High School students who are Black males were knocking on doors around 9 p.m., trying to raise funds for their football team.
They happened to knock on the door of two married Hartford Police Department detectives.
The female detective was off duty and was home when the students were knocking on the door.
The statement said that the wife called her husband, who was on duty in Hartford. Chief Thody said while there are slightly differing accounts of what happened, the wife was apparently worried enough to call her husband.
With two other officers in his car, he drove to the house.
The high schoolers said the detective that lived at the house got out of the car and asked what they were doing and why they were out. Both high schoolers told police the detective told them his wife and children were scared.
Chief Thody said there was no physical interaction between the high schoolers and the detective. They also said the detective did not use derogatory language, threaten arrest, or ask for identification.
One of the high schoolers said the interaction lasted for two or three minutes and the other said it lasted five to ten minutes, while the detective said it lasted 43 second.
In the statement, Chief Thody said one of the young men said the detective game them “a whole bunch of attitude.”
The detective told his supervisors that once he found out they were conducting a fundraiser, he wished them good luck on their football season.
After the interaction, the officers left West Hartford and returned to Hartford.
Chief Thody said he became aware of the incident on August 28, 2019 when officials in West Hartford referred one of the young men’s mother to him.
A citizen complain investigation began that same day.
Chief Thody said the incident “was a totally unnecessary interaction between law enforcement and residents” and he “completely understands why she feels the officers’ response was racially motivated.”
During the Internal Affairs Investigation, six charged were investigated: harassment, neglect of duty, discourteous attitude, conduct unbecoming of an officer, violation of code of conduct, and civil rights violation.
Chief Thody said two allegations were sustained which were neglect of duty and violation of the code of conduct.
Due to this, the 10-day suspension was given to the officer. Chief Thody also said a two-day suspension was given to another detective in the car.
Both detectives accepted their discipline on Thursday.
Chief Thody says while the incident does not excuse the detective’s behavior, the detective gave him some additional context that he believes is relevant to explain the events of that day.
The detective told Chief Thody that in early 2019, months before the incident in question, his wife called him while he was at work expressing concern that someone was banging on the door. He told her to lock the door.
When the detective arrived home, he found footsteps in the snow around his house.
Chief Thody said the detective apologized profusely following the incident.
The full Internal Affairs investigation has been completed and can be read here.
