HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A Hartford police detective who was stabbed in the neck last spring is retiring.
Police said Detective Jill Kidik officially retired on Friday. She has been with the department for 13 years, rising through the ranks to detective this year.
Last spring, Kidik was stabbed several times in the neck after responding to a landlord-tenant dispute in Hartford.
The landlord was trying to evict a tenant, identified as Chevoughn Augustin.
Kidik was rushed to the hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries.
Two workers, Marvin Dixon and Jose Casanova, and building manager Jacqueline Marciano were all instrumental in helping save Kidik’s life and were honored by the city.
Augustin remains behind bars and is facing several charges, including attempt to commit murder.
