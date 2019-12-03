HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The City of Hartford was forced to dig out following the heavy second round of snow from Winter Storm Abel.
Roads and sidewalks were completely covered with snow by Tuesday morning.
Schools were forced to close for the day. See the complete list of school closures and delays here.
State employees were directed by Gov. Ned Lamont to have their offices open at 10 a.m.
“The state Department of Transportation has cleared the major highways, but many local roads are still snow-covered," Lamont said. “Be extra cautious if you must travel. Please allow extra time, reduce speeds, and keep a safe distance from plows.”
Lamont said the delayed start is for all level 2, first shift employees.
Snow was heavier overnight than forecast yesterday — about 4” in downtown but at least 7” in the northwest — and our crews are working hard. When you’re shoveling out your sidewalks or cars, please, please, please try to throw the snow *away* from the road.— Luke Bronin (@MayorBronin) December 3, 2019
"Snow was heavier overnight than forecast [Monday]," said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin on Twitter. "About 4 inches in downtown but at least 7 inches in the northwest — and our crews are working hard. When you’re shoveling out your sidewalks or cars, please, please, please try to throw the snow away from the road."
Around 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday, not many drivers were on the roads, which crews called a good thing. It gave them time to clear the roads.
They also worked to clear the sidewalks.
Hartford police said that no parking ban was put in place for this particular storm and that no crashes were reported.
However, they did advise drivers to take it slow if they have to head out.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.