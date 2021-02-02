HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford, like the rest of the state, is digging out following Winter Storm Cooper.
A city-wide parking ban continued Tuesday.
However, there were some lots available for people who do not have on-property parking. Among those were Hartford Public Schools lots.
Crew continued to clear the snow Tuesday morning, including at the Parkville Community School. The lot was pretty full.
Parking in those lots also came with a warning.
Four tires were stolen off one of the vehicles parked in the Parkville lot. Hartford police came and took a report.
Channel 3 spoke with the man who had rented the vehicle.
“When I came to get the car, I saw it had no tires,” said Ipolito Santana of Hartford.
Santana said he had to get another car to get to work.
Some other post-storm notes from the city: The city’s warming center on Vine Street is open through Sunday morning.
Also, residents must clear the sidewalks and pathways in front of and around their properties. It’s not the city’s job.
