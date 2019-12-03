HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The City of Hartford was forced to dig out following the heavy second round of snow from Winter Storm Abel.
Roads and sidewalks were completely covered with snow by Tuesday morning, and schools were closed for the day.
Mayor Luke Bronin said the city knew it was going to get more snow Monday night, but it was more than they expected.
Snow was heavier overnight than forecast yesterday — about 4” in downtown but at least 7” in the northwest — and our crews are working hard. When you’re shoveling out your sidewalks or cars, please, please, please try to throw the snow *away* from the road.— Luke Bronin (@MayorBronin) December 3, 2019
"Snow was heavier overnight than forecast [Monday]," said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin on Twitter. "About 4 inches in downtown but at least 7 inches in the northwest — and our crews are working hard. When you’re shoveling out your sidewalks or cars, please, please, please try to throw the snow away from the road."
Hartford police said that no parking ban was put in place for this particular storm and that no crashes were reported.
Because there was no parking ban, there were many snow-covered cars found parked along city streets on Tuesday.
"I made a call not to impose a snow parking ban. Sometimes it's an obvious situation, sometimes its a close call. This is a close call and I made the wrong call," Bronin said on Tuesday.
Bronin said if he had made the decision to have a parking ban, that would also have meant that schools would have to close because cars are allowed to park in school lots during a ban.
Hartford schools ended up canceling classes on Tuesday because of the storm.
