HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford educators are holding a rally to demand better working conditions from the Board of Education.
Several unions, including the Hartford Federation of Teachers, were rallying outside Weaver High School on Tuesday afternoon.
There are teachers, paraeducators, and other school staff rallying, asking for better conditions as they negotiate new contracts.
The president of the Hartford Federation of Teachers says several of the unions out there have gone years without contract negotiations.
She said one of the biggest issues facing them is health insurance, as health care has been an issue during the pandemic.
They’re also asking for safe school environments, input in decisions that impact their jobs, and fully staffed schools.
“They really need to be listening to the people who are in the classrooms, in the buildings with our kids before they make another initiative. They really need to communicate with those right in front with the kids," said teacher Tiffany Moyer-Washington.
A Board of Education meeting is set for Tuesday evening, where several educators will be speaking to the board about their demands.
They can demand anything they want, then, pound sand. Binding arbitration darlings. You democrats wanted it, and you have to live with it. Talk to your Union rep and make demands for what you want negotiated into your next contract. That's the process. Oh, and by the way, prepare to give something up (maybe some of your lavish salary or retirement benefits) for your new demands, the taxpayers are tired of you whining and won't bankroll your ever whim.
