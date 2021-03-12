HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The city of Hartford is expecting to receive millions from the American Rescue Plan, with funds slated for both municipal uses and the school system.
City officials said they are expecting $92 million in municipal aid, and $127 million in K-12 education funding.
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin will join Congressman John Larson, Superintendent of Schools Leslie Torres-Rodriguez, and Hartford Board of Education Chair Ayesha Clarke for a news conference at noon on Friday.
The state of Connecticut is expecting to receive $4.3 billion in funding from the COVID relief package.
The White House said on Thursday that individuals could start seeing $1,400 checks in their bank accounts as early as this weekend.
