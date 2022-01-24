(WFSB) – Hartford Firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment complex on 84 Rowe Avenue on Monday.
According to the Hartford Fire Department, crews battled a fire on the second floor of a multi-unit apartment complex.
The fire was put out and under control quickly.
Officials say there were no injuries reported at the scene.
The American Red Cross along with Hartford’s Special Services Unit is assisting families that may be displaced. The building is currently being evaluated for habitability.
This fire is currently under investigation by the Hartford Fire Marshal.
