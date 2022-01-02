(WFSB) – Hartford Firefighters responded to a fire at 284 Albany Avenue early Sunday morning.
According to officials, the building was a single story vacant commercial property, located in the city’s Clay Arsenal neighborhood.
The Hartford Fire Department says the building used to be an old restaurant and nail salon. The nail salon was no longer in operation.
Firefighters on the scene said the fire was through the roof and battled the fire on the outside of the building.
There were no reported injuries of residents or firefighters.
The fire is currently under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s office.
